Show your beard some love

If you love your beard, make sure you maintain it well with oils and balms.

Preeti Seth, Wellness Expert, Pachouli Wellness Clinic, and Prerna Makhija, Wellness Expert, list tips for maintaining healthy facial hair.

* Eat right: There aren’t specific foods that will help your beard to grow perfectly but eating a balanced diet generally promotes healthy hair and skin. Take a multi-vitamin if consuming fruits and vegetables feels too wimpy.

* Wash it daily: Even your beard hair needs a proper wash, so clean it regularly. Otherwise, you might see some dirt sticking to your hair. Wash your beard a few times a week and use a moisturising shampoo.

* Dry properly: After you wash your beard, dry it properly. If you dry too forcefully, you will end up with split-ends and a lackluster beard.

* Apply oil aptly: Shampooing your beard removes natural oils from your facial hair. Use olive oil, or another natural oil, to keep your beard shiny and soft.

* Use the right tools: If you want to keep your beard long and strong, make sure you use the right grooming gear for it. Buy a beard trimmer and some sharp scissors for shaping your beard smoothly.

* Conditioning: Once shampoo is done, just like head hair, your facial hair also needs good conditioning.

* Trim it often: Even if you grow your beard long, it is recommended to trim it in every two months. It’s like getting rid of split ends. If you’re keeping it short, trim your beard every few weeks.

