Showers bring relief from heat wave in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, June 4 (IANS) Thundershowers accompanied by strong winds in parts of Punjab and Haryana early on Tuesday brought much relief from the heat wave prevailing over the region.

At many places, the maximum temperature hovered close to the 44 degrees Celsius mark for almost a week.

Chandigarh and its surrounding areas were also lashed by rain.

The Met department has forecast light rains in several areas of both states till Wednesday.

–IANS

vg/mag/