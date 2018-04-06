Showers may greet you in Himachal

Shimla, April 8 (IANS) If you are heading to the hills of Himachal Pradesh this week, showers may greet you, the Met office said on Sunday.

“Rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at many areas in the state till Tuesday (April 10),” an official at the meteorological office here told IANS.

Most prominent tourist destinations like Shimla, Kasauli, Kufri, Narkanda, Dharamsala, Palampur, Manali and Dalhousie are likely to witness intermittent rainfall, which will bring down temperatures further.

The maximum temperatures across the state fell by one to two degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours after rains, while the minimum remained the same.

Kalpa, a picturesque town 250 km from here, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius while tourist spot Manali recorded a low of 6.6 degrees and Dharamsala 9.8 degrees.

State capital Shimla saw a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius while the maximum stayed at 20 degrees.

–IANS

