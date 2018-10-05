Shreedhar, Deborah clinch gold at Saksham Pedal Delhi 2018 Cyclothon

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Shreedhar Savanur and Deborah Herold won gold in the men and women’s criterium races of 50 km and 40 km respectively in the elite race category of Saksham Pedal Delhi, Indias Premier Cyclothon.

Rounding out the elite men’s podium were Manjeet Singh and Krishna Nakaodi while Sonali Chanu and Swasti Singh finished with silver and bronze respectively in the women’s elite race.

To mark the occasion, Cycling Federation of India (CFI) Secretary General Onkar Singh said: “On behalf of the Cycling Federation of India, I would like to congratulate all the medallists at the the Saksham Pedal Delhi – Elite race.”

“The 2018 edition had a strong field of the best 160 elite cyclists in the country, showcasing the quality of competitive cycling in India. Both Shreedhar and Deborah are deserving Champions – in the criterium race,” he added.

Results:

Elite Men’s:

Shreedhar Savanur – Gold

Manjeet Singh – Silver

Krishna Nayakodi – Bronze

Elite Women’s:

Deborah Herold – Gold

Sonali Chanu – Silver

Swasti Singh – Bronze

–IANS

kk/sed