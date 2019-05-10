Shreya barred from carrying musical instrument on flight

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Singer Shreya Ghoshal expressed her disappointment about not being allowed to carry a musical instrument on a flight.

Shreya on Wednesday tweeted: “I guess Singapore Airlines does not want musicians or anybody who has a precious instrument to fly with on this airline. Well. Thank you. Lesson learnt.”

After her post, the airline apologised to the “Agar tum mil jao” hitmaker via their official Twitter handle.

“Hi Shreya, we are sorry to hear this. May we seek more details of your concerns and what was last advised by our colleagues? Thank you.”

–IANS

sim/rb/bg