Shreyas Talpade to play father to 3 kids

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Shreyas Talpade, whose last big screen outing was “Golmaal Again”, will next play a father to three children in a light-hearted family entertainer titled “Teen Do Paanch”.

The movie focuses on a married couple with three little children and the problems and challenges they face while taking care of them.

Shreyas believes that this is quite an interesting character to play as it showcases the difficulties that a modern-day parent faces while raising three children at the same time.

On his role, he said in a statement: “‘Teen Do Paanch’ is a slice-of-life roller coaster ride about a couple who suddenly end up adopting three kids only to find out that there is a bigger twist in their story and how they essentially deal with it. This film has a lot of drama, emotions, and some extremely funny moments between the couple.”

The character is based in Noida.

“He works in a construction firm, loves his wife and will do anything in this world to keep her happy. It’s about how he essentially faces all these challenges that suddenly appear in his life,” he added.

Shreyas is paired with actress Bidita Bag in the film which has commenced shoot in Delhi and Noida.

Lyricist Amitabh Verma is making his directorial debut with the project.

