Shreyas to play Bengali writer

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor Shreyas Talpade will play a quirky Bengali writer in the forthcoming action comedy film titled “Bhaiaji Superhit”.

Shreyas has been learning the dialect. He has been taking lessons in the language from close friend and actress Celina Jaitley.

The duo, who have worked together in the past and were last seen in the 2009 film “Paying Guests”, share a great bond as friends and co-actors.

“While working on ‘Golmaal Returns’ and ‘Paying Guests’, we became really good friends. While shooting for ‘Paying Guests’, my wife Dipti and Celina became really great friends and would often go out for shopping together,” Shreyas said in a statement.

“We would often go to each other’s place. That’s when I got to know that she speaks very fluent Bengali and was surprised on learning about this.

“When I bagged the role, Celina was the first person I thought of. I wanted to understand the dialect, nuances, pronunciation and the quirkiness in the Bengali language.”

She guided and helped him a lot with the language and gave him a lot of suggestions which eventually helped him in preparing for his character.

Produced by Metro Movies and presented by Zee Studios, “Bhaiaji Superhit” is currently under production stage and is expected to release by October 2018.

