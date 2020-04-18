Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra gets 67 acres of land

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The central government has handed over the 67 acres of land, acquired in 1993, to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai said a residential complex near the construction site was required. To measure strength of soil, samples had been collected, survey of the 67 acre land was on, he said.

Rai said the tent that housed Ram idol had been removed. It was required to prevent any fire during summer and to start the temple construction, he added.

He said Mahant Shashikant Das had provided space for the office of trust.

