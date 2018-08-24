Shriya Pilgaonkar finds working with Gurinder Chadha inspiring

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has joined the team of Gurinder Chadhas India-set drama “Beecham House”, and says it is “really exciting to collaborate” with the diverse cast of the English series.

The daughter of actors Sachin and Supriya is shooting for the series in London.

“Gurinder Chadha is a powerhouse. I was really looking forward to working with her. Since I am also interested in direction, it’s inspiring for me to be working with her on this project,” Shriya told IANS over an email from London.

The series takes place on the cusp of 19th century in Delhi, and follows the life of residents of the titular mansion. It will be filmed in India as well.

It also stars Tom Bateman, who has featured in films like “Murder On The Orient Express” and “Snatched” and Marc Warren, known for shows like “The Vice” and “State Of Play”, and Lesley Nicol of “Downton Abbey”.

“Tom is really fun to work with and I had seen some of his work before. Lesley Nicole is also on the show who has also worked on ‘Downton Abbey’, I absolutely love and respect her.

“The entire cast and crew are really diverse, people from all parts of the world are working on this series and it’s really exciting to collaborate with all of them,” she said.

Shriya, who was earlier seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Fan”, will be essaying the character of Chanchal, a secretive caretaker of a baby in the house.

“Chanchal is this intriguing, ambitious, passionate and secretive girl with a mysterious past. My character has a very interesting track in the series and I’m looking forward to seeing how she evolves.

“I have always enjoyed learning about history, so it has been quite fascinating to be acting in a period drama,” said the actress, adding that she “read up on the particular time period that the show is based on and I also worked with a voice and dialect coach keeping in mind this is a period drama”.

Talking about working on the series, she said: “I am currently shooting in London for month and a half followed by a schedule in India. We’re shooting at London’s Ealing Studios which was set up on 1902 so it has quite a history. A lot of classic films and TV series have been filmed here.

“I was most excited to know that ‘Downton Abbey’, a show I really like was also shot here. We are being hosted really well here, so I am looking forward to showing them around when they come to India.”

The team is expected to come to India to shoot the series later this year.

