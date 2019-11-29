Shriya Saran to perform Kathak in music video

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Actress Shriya Saran will be seen performing Kathak dance in a music video, for which she has collaborated with Kathak choreographer Sandeep Mahavir.

Sandeep is set to launch his first music album and Shriya features in one of the songs on the album.

“I directed this song for a huge album. It’s the poetry of legend Pandit Birju Maharaj. The album is also a tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj. The music is by Rajeev Mahavir and the song is produced by Rachna Sarang. So I thought of taking Shriya Saran and made her do some Kathak in this video. The song is shot by Sudeep Chatterjee. I am eagerly waiting for this amazing video to release, as it is very close to heart,” said Sandeep.

The song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Sandeep has shot this video and is expected to be out next month.

