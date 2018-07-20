Shubhankar scores 71 in 3rd round of British Open

Carnoustie (Scotland), July 21 (IANS) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a second successive even-par 71 in the third round even as he failed to break into the top-50 spot of the 147th British Open here on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who was tied 52nd after the first two rounds, took his three-day total to two-over par 215 at the Carnoustie Golf Links. He was tied 56th with many players still yet to complete their round.

Shubhankar got off to a good start, getting a birdie on the second round but a bogey on the ninth hole got his round to even-par till the end of front nine.

Then, he got another bogey on the 10th hole which was a big upset for him.

However, he bounced back strongly to bag two successive birdies on the 14th and 15th but a bogey on the 16th hole brought down his round to even-par as he made two par efforts on the 17th and 18th holes to settle for a 71.

“It was a great day. I would like to have played better than I did but I am very happy that I am playing the round today. I did my best yesterday to try and make it to the weekend. I thought I played pretty well. I just didn’t make enough putts. Even though I made the birdie on the second which was a good start, I couldn’t really capitalize on it. But that’s alright. That’s golf,” he said in an Asian Tour release.

“I am happy with the way that I am playing, My hitting was better, much better than the previous days so if I can keep hitting the ball the way I did today and putt a little bit better, tomorrow should be alright.”

Legendary Tiger Woods produced a brilliant five-under 66 and he was tied 7th with a total of five-under 208.

