Shubhankar through; Lahiri to miss weekend action at British Open

Carnoustie (Scotland), July 21 (IANS) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma improved his performance with an even-par 71 in the second round to make the halfway cut, while Anirban Lahiri failed to make it to the final two rounds at the 147th British Open here on Friday.

The 22-year-old Shubhankar, who carded a two-over 73 in the opening round, took his two-day total to two-over par 144 as he made the halfway cut, projected at three-over 145 at the Carnoustie Golf Links. He was tied 52nd after the first two rounds.

His compatriot, Lahiri continued to struggle as he made a three-over 74 in the second round after a 76 in the opening round. His two-day towal was eight-over 150 which gave him the joint 118th spot.

Lahiri made a lone birdie on the 14th hole but four bogeys (first, 12th, 13th and 17th) dashed his hopes.

Shubhankar struggled in the front nine, scoring three bogeys on the first, eighth and ninth holes but made a strong comeback in the back nine.

He got a birdie on the 10th hole before getting a bogey on the 12th hole, but came up with two consecutive birdies on the 13th and 14th.

He completed the comeback with a birdie on the 18th and final round to earn a 71 on the second day.

“I was trying to be as comfortable as possible out there and try to be as free as I can. But deep inside, I was very nervous. I struggled with every shot. At the end of the day, you got to tell yourself that you’re playing your own game and not think about playing in a Major championship. If you think about that, you will mess it up,” he said in an Asian Tour release.

“This is my favourite Major championship. I am happy to have made the cut now. This is also the first time I made the cut in a Major. This is definitely a big moment for me and it’s also my 22nd birthday tomorrow. It will be a great birthday present for me for sure,” he added.

“It has been great this week. I also imagined myself playing in The Open since I was a kid. This was one thing that I really want to do, to tee up and play in front of these crowds. I am really happy.”

Americans Zach Johnson (four-under 67) and Kevin Kisner were at the top with a total of 136, while legendary Tiger Woods was tied 29th after getting a second successive 71 to make the weekend cut.

–IANS

