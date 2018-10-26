Shubra, Diva find it ‘memorable’ shooting for Kingfisher calendar

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress-models Shubra Aiyappa and Diva Dhawan, who will be featured in Kingfisher Calendar 2019, say that shooting for it was a truly memorable experience.

Commenting on her experience shooting for the Kingfisher calendar, Shubra said, “Being a part of this year’s Kingfisher calendar campaign was indeed a one of a kind experience. I was quite nervous in the beginning as this is my first swimsuit shoot, however the whole journey was a lot of fun. Working with a crew, who have been shooting the Kingfisher calendar for more than a decade was truly an unforgettable moment.

“The calendar has been shot in some stunning locations across the globe, but this year’s destination Sardinia was indeed a wanderlust paradise. We shot some stunning swimwear in some gorgeous locations and are still recovering from the Sardinian after-effect. There was never a dull moment or a time where I didn’t feel comfortable, only vibes I felt were the Good Times. Looking forward to the years Kingfisher Calendar.”

Diva Dhawan also shared her thoughts on being part of this year’s calendar shoot.

“Being a part of the Kingfisher calendar was truly a great experience indeed, as it celebrates Indian women and beauty in all forms. I think it’s nice to be part of something that has been around for so long because everyone in the team has been working together for years. The Kingfisher calendar truly was a memorable experience,” she said.

Kingfisher, The King of Good Times, has the calendar featuring four top models shot by ace photographer Atul Kasbekar.

The other two ladies who will be part of the calendar are beauty queen from Orissa Sushrii Mishraa and Hayley Parr from the United Kingdom.

Sardinia, a gem of an island in the Mediterranean Sea, will form the breathtaking backdrop for the Kingfisher calendar 2019.

The Kingfisher calendar has featured stars like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Nargis Fakhri, Liza Hayden over the years.

–IANS

nv/bg