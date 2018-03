Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) HDFC Bank on Thursday said that it has appointed Rahul Shukla as the Head of Corporate and Business Banking.

“Designated Group Head – Corporate and Business Banking, Shukla joins HDFC Bank after a stint of over 25 years with Citibank where he rose to be Head of Corporate Bank – South Asia,” the company said in a statement.

–IANS

rv/vd