Shutdown in parts of Hyderabad ahead of Tiranga rally

Hyderabad, Jan 10 (IANS) Shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed in parts of Hyderabad on Friday for the ‘Tiranga rally’ to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The business activity around the historic Charminar and other parts of the old city of Hyderabad came to a halt as shopkeepers downed shutters in support of the rally organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, comprising various Muslim groups and headed by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Private schools and colleges also declared a holiday in support of the rally, which is scheduled to begin from historic Mir Alam Eidgah after Friday prayers. The rally will culminate in a public meeting at Shastripuram ground, on the city outskirts.

Shops and business establishments also remained closed in Nampally, Mallepally, Asif Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, Toli Chowki and Golconda. Several trade associations declared their support to the rally.

Lawyers, teachers and other professional bodies have also announced participation in the rally, the second biggest anti-CAA protest in Hyderabad after January 4 ‘Million March’.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM floor leader in Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, other party legislators, Hamid Mohammed Khan of Jamat-e-Islami, religious scholars and leaders of various Muslim and Dalit organisations were scheduled to address the rally.

The AIMIM has made elaborate arrangements for the Tiranga rally, which is being held on the outskirts as the police denied permission for holding it in the city.

–IANS

ms/dpb