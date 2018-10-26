Shuttler Saina crahses out of Denmark Open

Odense (Denmark), Oct 27 (IANS) Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Denmark Open as she lost to World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-final match here on Friday.

The 28-year-old Hyderabadi shuttler lost to her opponent in straight games

20-22, 11-21 in just 36 minutes.

Saina’s poor run against Ying continued as she never looked in the contention right from the start but towards the end of the first game Saina bounced back but could not finished the things.

The second game saw Ying overpowering Saina. It was a cake walk for the World No. 1 as she outmuscled Saina with ease to enter the semi-final.

In other category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the semifinals, defeating their compatriot Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy 21-17, 21-11 .

–IANS

gau/prs