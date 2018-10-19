Shuttler Saina loses in Denmark Open final

Odense (Denmark), Oct 21 (IANS) Saina Nehwal went down fighting to Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women’s singles final of the Denmark Open badminton tournament here on Sunday.

The Indian star battled for almost an hour before going down 13-21, 21-13, 6-21 in a marathon match.

Saina was not in her best in the first game as she was overpowered completely. In patches Saina was good but struggled most of the period.

The second game saw a much better outing for the Indian shuttler, thanks to some swift court movements and strong body-line smashes.

In the second game she corrected all her mistakes which she did in the first game and bagged the game easily.

In the decider, it was all Ying as she did not give Saina space to breath and thrashed her in all departments of the game to clinch the title.

