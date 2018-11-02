Shuttler Sindhu advances at China Open

Fuzhou (China), Nov 6 (IANS) Star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu defeated Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia to advanced to the next round of the China Open here on Tuesday.

The Third seed and World No. 3 Sindhu defeated her Russian opponent in straight games 21-13, 21-19 in less than 30 minutes of play.

In the first game, Sindhu dominated most parts of the game with some good quality of shots and smashes.

In the second game, her Russian opponent bounced back and tried to match the pace of the Indian shuttler but failed in doing so.

The second game saw Sindhu wrapping up the issue 21-19 to advance.

The Rio Olympic silver medallist Sindhu will now tke on Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in next round.

It was a bad day for the women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy as the duo bowed out of the meet.

The Japanese pair of Shiho Tanka and Koharu Yonemoto defeated the Indian pair 21-19, 15-21, 21-17 in a marathon match of an hour and nine minutes.

