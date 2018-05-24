Shuttlers Lakshya, Vaishnavi to lead Indian challenge at Asia Junior meet (Preview)

Jakarta, May 31 (IANS) Junior World No.10 Lakshya Sen and World No.4 Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy will lead the Indian bandwagon at the upcoming edition of the Badminton Asia Junior Championship starting here from July 14.

The tournament will be played in mixed team format and individual championship.

The mixed team event will be played from July 14-17, while the individual competition starts from July 18 onwards.

The tournament which is in its 21st year of existence will see the former junior World no.1 Lakshya share responsibilities with young Priyanshu Rajawat who caught the eyes of the selectors during the recent selection trial tournament.

India no.1 Amar Farogh and No. 3, Kiran George are in the boys’ singles category, while Vaishnavi will be complemented by India no.1 Akarshi Kashyap and S. Kavipriya in the girls’ single competition.

The young and talented doubles shuttlers including Manjit Singh Khwairakpam, Dingku Singh, Vishnuvardhan Goud and Sri Krishna Sai Kumar Podile will drive the Indian charge in the men’s doubles category while Simran Singhi, Ritika Thaker, K. Preethi and Shristhi Juppudi will lead the challenge in the girls’ doubles event.

All the shuttlers featured in the top four of the recently concluded U-19 selection trial championship.

“We watched each player very closely, focusing on their current form and approach to the game was monitored by the panel of junior selectors at the selection trial tournament. The final squad has a good mix and I am confident that they will put up a great show,” said BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The squad will also have Edwin Joy, Orijit Chaliha, B Sai Rohit and Akash Chandran in the boys and Nafeesah Sara Siraj, Medha Shashidharan and Dipti Kuity in the girls team.

The shuttlers will undergo a rigorous preparatory coaching camp from June 25 to July 11 under the guidance of Sanjay Mishra, junior national coach in Bengaluru. The squad will leave for the meet on July 11.

