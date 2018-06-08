Shuttlers Simran, Ritika win Mauritius tourney

Rose Hill (Mauritius), June 10 (IANS) Indian shuttlers Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker beat Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq and Fathimath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives in straight games to win the women’s doubles title at the Mauritius Senior International Tournament here on Sunday.

The Indians were seeded second in the tournament and were at their dominating best as they brushed aside the top seeds 21-17, 21-12.

This was the second title at the international level for the Indian pair.

“We are very happy with the win and it gives us great confidence going ahead in our career. We hope to carry the momentum forward in the upcoming Asian Badminton Championship (U-19) and give our best shot at the elite Asian Continental tournament and return with medal,” an elated Ritika said after the match.

Simran and Ritika, who are the top ranked U-19 pair of India, will be headlining the Indian girls’ doubles challenge at the U-19 Asian Badminton Championship and a lot will be expected of them after their recent success.

–IANS

