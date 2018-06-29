Shweta Tripathi gets married to Chaitnya Sharma in Goa

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) “Masaan” actress Shweta Tripathi got married to rapper Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa.

The couple got married in a traditional ceremony on Friday evening at a resort in Goa. It was attended by their close relatives and friends.

“We walked 7 circles around a fire with our closest people around to make sure heaven keeps us together for the rest of our lives. It doesn’t get better than this,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Shweta looked vibrant on her wedding day in a custom made ensemble from Papa Don’t Preach. The wedding’s theme was done keeping in mind their love story. The wedding was thematically designed by Devika Narain.

The couple will be hosting a pool and pyjama party on Saturday.

On the work front, Shweta will be next seen web-series “Mirzapur”, film “Cargo”. And Chaitnya will star in Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy”, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

–IANS

