SIAM hails import duty structure for electric vehicles

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday welcomed the governments move to encourage electric mobility in the country by providing preferential import duty on CKD (Complete Knock Down) and SKD (Semi Knocked Down) of electric vehicles vis-à-vis conventional vehicles.

“At the same time, government’s intention to not allow import of completely built electric vehicles at a concessional rate is also in the right spirit of Make in India,” SIAM said in a statement.

SIAM’s comments come after the government issued a notification to remove ambiguity in the definitions of CKD and SKD of electric vehicles for all vehicle segments.

–IANS

