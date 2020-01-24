SIAM to drive ‘Auto Expo 2020’ on Facebook family of apps

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday announced a partnership with Facebook to promote Auto Expo 2020 via customized conversations on its family of apps including Instagram during the event from February 7-12.

The partnership with Facebook will allow a larger audience to experience the latest from the mobility ecosystem on Facebook and its family of apps – new launches from participating brands, new emission technology, safety standards, and the latest from the start-ups of the industry, the social networking giant said in a statement.

“As we enter a new decade of market growth, consumer behaviour and decision making, it is important that the automobile industry takes a lead in understanding and engaging with our present and prospective customers better. Hence, the partnership with Facebook is a natural fit,” said Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM.

The partnership will have regular programming on AutoExpo 2020’s Facebook and Instagram handles with a special emphasis on FB and IG ‘Lives’ covering the latest news and events from the venue.

“We are committed to enabling the auto industry move forward, and are looking forward to conversations with industry leaders and brands during the Expo,” said Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, Vertical Head-Tech, Telecom and Automotive at Facebook India.

The attendees can also visit dedicated Instagram booths to enjoy AR and VR experiences.

Facebook said it will kick-off its partnership with SIAM with an exclusive event for the leading auto brands and experts on February 6.

