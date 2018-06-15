‘Siberia’ gets an India release date

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Keanu Reeves’ romantic thriller “Siberia” will release in India on July 20.

Penned by Scott B. Smith, “Siberia” is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement to IANS.

Directed by Mathew Ross, Reeves is seen essaying the role of Lucas Hill with Ana Ularu as Katya. The film also features Pasha D. Lychnikoff and Molly Ringwald.

“Siberia” tells the story of an American diamond merchant, who travels to Russia to sell rare blue diamonds of questionable origin. As the deal immediately begins to collapse, Lucas travels to Siberia in search of his missing partner and their diamonds, where he falls for Katya, the owner of a small Siberian cafe.

–IANS

