Siddaramaiah files nomination from Chamundeshwari seat

Bengaluru, April 20 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday filed his nomination to contest the ensuing state Legislative Assembly elections from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru, an official said.

“Siddaramaiah, along with his son Yathindra, visited the Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru to pray to goddess Durga before filing his nomination,” an official from the Chief Minister’s Office told IANS here.

The 69-year-old veteran leader contested from Chamundeshwari seat seven times since 1983 and won five times. He later shifted his constituency to Varuna in Mysuru district, from where he was elected twice since 2008, including the last assembly polls in 2013.

Siddaramaiah has paved way for his son, Yathindra, to contest the May 12 assembly elections from his home constituency Varuna. Yathindra, who will be contesting the state elections for the first time, also filed his nomination papers on Friday.

Siddaramaiah switched over to the Congress from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) in August 2006 following differences with its supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his second son and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

He is also only second lawmaker in the southern state to complete the five-year term as Chief Minister in 40 years after Devaraj Urs did from 1972-78, as about 10 chief ministers could not compete their full term in between for various reasons.

Meanwhile, JD-S state president Kumaraswamy filed his nomination for the state polls from both Channapatna and Ramanagara assembly segments in Ramanagara district, about 50km southwest from here.

–IANS

bha/nir