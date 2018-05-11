Siddaramaiah says will make way for Dalit CM

Bengaluru, May 13 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he will step aside for a Dalit Chief Minister if the Congress leadership wishes.

“It is fine if the party decides to have a Dalit Chief Minister,” he said, according to News18.

The statement comes after exit polls following Assembly elections on Saturday predicted a hung Assembly with the possibility of the Janata Dal-Secular emerging as the kingmaker.

Siddaramaiah also took to Twitter to dismiss exit polls as “entertainment” and told his party workers and supporters to relax and enjoy the weekend. “We are coming back,” he tweeted.

Earlier, he told the media: “This will be my last election.”

The Karnataka election results will be announced on Tuesday.

