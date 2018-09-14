Siddhant Karnick plays theatre artiste in ‘Mere Sai’

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Karnick will be seen playing a theatre artiste in the TV show “Mere Sai”.

“Ganpat Rao is a well-known theatre artiste who stages his plays in different villages. I’m a theatre actor in real life also,” Siddhant said in a statement.

Ganpat Rao is a multi-talented person who is good at acting and music as well. He is proud of his talent. Sai Baba will teach him how to be humble while being professionally successful.

“After doing ‘Mere Sai’, it has peaked my curiosity about Sai Baba and his life story. I’m also taking special dialogue coaching to get the Sanskrit diction correct,” he added.

Siddhant is known for his work in TV shows like “Remix” and “Yeh Hai Aashiqui”.

