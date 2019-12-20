Siddhanth Kapoor to perform at Sunburn Festival

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actor Siddhanth kapoor, who recently made his singing debut with film “Yaaram”, is now all set to woo audiences with his DJ skills.

It is less known that Siddhanth is a professional disc jockey. And this year, he is going to perform with his idol, the renowned American DJ Maceo Plex, at the upcoming 13th edition of the Sunburn Music Festival in Goa.

“Playing at Sunburn for the past eight years has been an amazing experience and this year I will be playing alongside Maceo Plex which is a dream come true for me as he has been an idol of mine since I became a professional DJ,” Siddhanth said.

“Also, being a dj has always been one of my dreams and I am grateful that I get the chance to live it, but being an actor has been my passion since the first time I ever watch a film,” he added.

The three-day festival featuring biggest electronic dance music (EDM) artists is scheduled to take place during December 27-30 in Goa.

