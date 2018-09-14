Siddharth Sagar inspired by Carrey, Robin Williams

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Comedian Siddharth Sagar says Hollywood stars Jim Carrey and Robin Williams have inspired him.

“I believe comedy comes out of tragedy and that is what comedy means to me. Jim Carrey and Robin Williams are two artistes who have inspired me the most and have been my all-time inspiration,” Siddharth said in a statement.

He is now part of “Comedy Circus”.

“I am excited to be a part of Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Comedy Circus’ as this show is the place where I began my career. I was 13 years old when I first took part on this show and it is this show that has helped me grow and help me reach where I am today,” he said.

He considers Archana Puran Singh and Sohail Khan to be one of the best judges.

“They have been judging us since a long time and they are just like gurus or mentors for us who guide us and teach us throughout and love us for work as well,” Siddharth said.

The new season of the show brings to the viewers “a bundle of talent all together in one show. While we are competing with each other, I believe we are our own competition as we always strive to be better at what we do”.

–IANS

