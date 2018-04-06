Sidharth Malhotra prepping up for Vikram Batra Biopic

Bollywood actor Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has said he does not consider himself as someone exceptionally handsome. Meanwhile the 33 year old actor was in the coastal state yesterday to participate in Goa Fest 2018, a gathering of advertising and marketing professionals.

Meanwhile when responding to a question on how he goes beyond his “good looks” as an actor, Sidharth said he thinks people love to see good faces on screen. He doesn’t consider himself as more than an average looking guy. He doesn’t believe there is something exceptional in the way he looks.

Further the actor, however, said he is enjoying his celebrity status as he has worked hard to achieve the position he is in. He lived a regular lifestyle 25 years running as much as he can and is very much enjoying all the perks that he gets as a celebrity.

Currently Sidharth is prepping up for Vikram Batra biopic, which is his first biopic and is super excited for it. He has a brother but the film is predominately about Captain Vikram and they are planning how to cleverly deal with double roles, who had impacted so many people in the Army.