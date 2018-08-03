Sidharth, Parineeti start shooting for ‘Jabariya Jodi’

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have started shooting for their upcoming film “Jabariya Jodi”.

A photograph of the film’s clapboard was shared on the official Twitter page of Balaji Motion Pictures on Friday.

It was captioned: “Filming begins for Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Jabariya Jodi’. Shoot begins.”

Directed by Prashant Singh, “Jabariya Jodi” is co-presented by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment.

Sidharth and Parineeti had earlier shared screen space in the 2014 film “Hasee Toh Phasee”.

–IANS

dc/nn/sed