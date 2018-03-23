SIFO asked to investigate Fortis Healthcare: Minister

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The central government on Friday said that it has asked the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to investigate the affairs of Fortis Healthcare.

According to P.P. Chaudhary, the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Corporate Affairs, the ministry ordered investigation into the affairs of Fortis Healthcare on February 17, 2018.

“The ministry has ordered investigation into the affairs of Fortis Healthcare Ltd and has assigned the same to SFIO vide an order dated February 17, 2018,” Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.

“During the investigation process, all the issues in their entirety will be examined by the SFIO. The investigation is currently in initial stage.”

SFIO is a multi-disciplinary organisation under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, consisting of experts in the field of accountancy, forensic auditing, law, information technology, investigation, company law, capital market and taxation for detecting and prosecuting or recommending for prosecution white-collar crimes or frauds.

–IANS

rv/nir