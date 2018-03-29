Sign of BJP is ‘human palm’, woman tells MP Minister

Shivpuri, March 30 (IANS) A woman in Madhya Pradesh could not tell the election symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when a state minister asked her; instead she said the sign of the party is the “human palm”, although the BJP government has been in power for the last 15 years in the state.

During a ‘mela’ organised to create awareness about the government schemes, state Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia asked a woman about who is providing all the welfare schemes and what is the sign of that party.

The woman, in response, said the state government is providing the schemes and the symbol of the party is the “human palm”.

The minister told her that the “human palm” is not their symbol. Later a government official told her about the party symbol.

The woman apologised for her mistake, over which the minister said she will have to apologise multiple times.

Scindia said the woman will continue getting all the benefits from the government, but she was hurt to know that the woman does not know about the party symbol.

–IANS

hindi-nks/bg