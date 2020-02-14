Signboards, milestones in Punjab to have Punjabi inscription

Chandigarh, Feb 21 (IANS) The Punjab government on Friday announced to make it mandatory for all government and semi-government institutions, boards and corporations to write signboards in Gurmukhi script.

Besides, road milestones would also be written in Gurmukhi. The Punjab Languages Department has sent a letter to all the concerned in this regard.

Punjab Higher Education and Languages Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said a decision in this regard was taken to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh master, Guru Nanak Dev.

As per the order, the signboards would be written at top in Punjabi and if the need arises to write in any other language it would be written below in smaller font.

The Minister said that to implement this decision in the private business, industrial and educational institutes, the Languages Department has written to the Labour Department to issue a separate notification in this regard.

