Sikhs in Delhi protest attack on gurdwara Nankana Sahib

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Members of the Sikh community hit the streets at Delhi’s Teen Murti Marg on Saturday against the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib by a mob while devotees were stuck inside the shrine.

The protest was called by the Akali Dal and was led by its spokesperson and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Protesters began their march from Teen Murti Bhawan to the Pakistan High Commission. However, they were stopped at Chanakyapuri police station.

The agitating Sikhs shouted slogans against the Pakistan government and the silence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. They also demanded an apology from the Congress for its silence on the issue.

Later, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The attack on Nankana Sahab is reprehensible and must be condemned unequivocally. Bigotry is a dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders. Love + Mutual Respect + Understanding is its only known antidote.”

A ‘langar’ was also organised for the protesters by the organisers.

A delegation led by Sirsa also went to the Pakistan High Commission to submit a memorandum demanding action against those responsible for the incident.

On Friday, the gurdwara was attacked by a Muslim mob while Sikh devotees were stuck inside the shrine.

The mob that had gathered outside raised communal and hateful slogans against the Sikh community and threw stones at the shrine, videos circulated on social media showed.

Sources said the mob was led by the family of Mohammed Hassan, the man who had abducted and converted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur to protest police action against him.

The Nankana Sahib attack violates the 1955 Pant-Mirza Agreement under which India and Pakistan are obliged to make every effort to ensure that the places of worship visited by members of their countries are properly maintained and their sanctity preserved.

–IANS

