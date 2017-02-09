Sikka to Infoscions: Focus on coding, beware of speculations

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) Scoffing at media speculation on boardroom battles or spat between promoters and management on salaries, Infosys Chief Executive Vishal Sikka on Thursday told his nearly two-lakh techies to focus on coding software.

“As we head into the second half of Q4 (fourth quarter), let us focus on the execution of our strategy and not get distracted by media speculation that is designed to stir up gossip or rehash old rumours or speculate on the unknowns,” said Sikka in an e-mail to the IT major’s 199,763 employees worldwide.

Cautioning his techies over media reports on H-1B visas or anything that questions the company’s commitment to governance, integrity and values and generates headlines and create buzz, Sikka said the management was dedicated to transform the company even in the unprecedented new context.

“There is no guessing on our commitment, passion and dedication to transform this great company, even within the unprecedented new context that we find ourselves in. We are doing this. We will do this. Together!” Sikka asserted.

“Over the last few weeks, many of you have reached out with your observations on the things going on around us, the signs of a changing context for Infosys and the IT services industry, and in particular the Indian IT services industry,” noted Sikka in the e-mail, a copy of which has been accessed by IANS.

Reacting to reports on a rift between co-founders and the board over governance issues, the company said inputs from various stakeholders, including promoters were evaluated with due importance.

“The Board receives suggestions and inputs from various stakeholders, including promoters, which are evaluated with due importance,” said the outsourcing firm in a statement.

On governance issues being discussed in the media, the company reiterated that all decisions were made bona fide and disclosures were already made.

“The company will be guided by the interests of all the stakeholders,” added the statement.

–IANS

