Sikkim announces Rs 3 lakh each for families of Pulwama martyrs

Gangtok, Feb 17 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling on Sunday announced Rs 3 lakh each for the families of the 49 CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack last Thursday.

“My tributes to the martyred soldiers and deepest condolences to their families. The Sikkim government announces Rs 3 lakh for each of the bereaved families,” he said while addressing the annual Sikkim Against Addiction Towards Healthy India (SAATHI) meet here.

“If the Centre permits, the Sikkim government would also take responsibility for the education of the children of the martyrs so that they get quality education,” he said amid cheers from students and supporters.

