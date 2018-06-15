Sikkim celebrates International Yoga Day

Gangtok, June 21 (IANS) Hundreds of children performed yoga as Sikkim joined the rest of the nation in celebrating the fourth International Yoga Day on Thursday.

The main function was held at the Paljor Stadium here, where Governor Shriniwas Patil was the Chief Guest.

In his address, Patil said it was a matter of pride that a healthy practice like yoga was an identity of the Indians, and it was the duty of every citizen to to carry forward the exercise.

Stating that yoga unites people of all caste, creed, communities and countries, Patil expressed happiness over Sikkim’s Pawan Chamling Agovernment making yoga a part of the school curriculum.

Students from several schools in and around Gangtok took part in the demonstration of different asanas along with members of Sikkim Police, ITBP, Red Cross Society, Art of Living, Sant Nirankari Mission and Marwari Yuva Manch.

The theme for this year’s International Yoga day is, “Yoga for Peace.”

–IANS

ssp/vd