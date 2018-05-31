Sikkim gets its longest tunnel

Gangtok, June 8 (IANS) Minister of State for Defence Subhash Ramrao Bhamre on Thursday inaugurated 578-metre-long Theng Tunnel, the longest in Sikkim.

Constructed on Gangtok-Chungthang State Highway by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the double-lane tunnel bypasses a treacherous stretch of road between Sikkim’s capital Gangtok and Chungthang, which frequently remains closed due to land slides and shooting stones.

The tunnel would provide all-weather connectivity, said a Defence Ministry spokesperson.

Besides shortening the distance, the tunnel will also improve operational mobility as well as provide great relief to tourists and citizens travelling to North Sikkim district.

Later, Bhamre called on Sikkim Governor Shriniwas Patil in Gangtok.

Subsequently, the Minister visited Sukhna Cantonment where he was briefed by Trishakti Corps GOC on the operational situation before departing for Delhi.

During his trip, Bhamre interacted with personnel of Army and the BRO and complimented their indomitable spirit and dedication to the nation.

