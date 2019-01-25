Sikkim Governor unfurls tricolour

Gangtok, Jan 26 (IANS) Governor Ganga Prasad Aunfurled the tricolour and took the salute as Sikkim joined the rest of India in celebrating the nation’s 70th Republic Day on Saturday.

In the presence of Chief Minister Pawan Chamling at the Paljor Stadium, Prasad also reviewed the parade that saw the participation of Indo Tibet Border Police, Shashastra Seema Bal, Sikkim Armed Police, Sikkim Police the state home guard, civil defence, besides the NCC, an official release said.

Speaker K.N. Rai, Lok Sabha member P.D. Rai, members of the state cabinet, and senior bureaucrats were also present.

In his address, the Governor spoke on the history and the significance of the Constitution and said it is a symbol of pride for all Indians.

Highlighting the successful implementation of organic farming in Sikkim, Prasad said it is now a model for others to follow.

He threw light on the importance of road connectivity and all forms of transport, stating that a comprehensive road network in the entire state to connect with the most remote villages would be implemented.

The Governor congratulated all those who have excelled in their respective fields, and urged everyone to unite and make Sikkim a strong state, the release said.

