‘Silence’ reflects today’s time, says Liam Neeson

Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) Veteran actor Liam Neeson, who is gearing up for his film “Silence”, says that the film which is based upon an eponymous 1966 novel, is very relevant to today’s time as some things are “actually occurring in the world”.

“Silence” is a historical drama directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Jay Cocks and Scorsese.

The plot follows two 17th-century Jesuit priests who travel from Portugal to Japan to locate their missing mentor and spread Catholicism.

“Working with Marty is a joy and an education in creative filmmaking. But one of the most exciting things about this story that appeals to me is its relevance. Some of the very things described in the novel and the screenplay in great detail are actually occurring in the world today,” Neeson said in a statement from the movie makers.

The film also stars Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Tadanobu Asano and Ciarán Hinds.

Distributed by Paramount Pictures, “Silence” will release in India on February 16.

–IANS

