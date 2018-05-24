Silly Monks turnover up by 181%

Hyderabad, May 31 (IANS) Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd (SMEL), listed in National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, on Wednesday reported a standalone growth of 181 per cent with a turnover of Rs 8.50 crore in FY 17-18.

The Hyderabad-based company had reported turnover of Rs 3.02 crore in FY 16-17. Its profit also grew by 215 per cent to Rs 1.18 crore in FY 17-18 over Rs. 37.3 lakh in the previous year.

On consolidated front, the company announced a growth of 31 per cent over last year with a turnover of Rs 15.76 crore in FY 17-18 in comparison to Rs 12 crore in FY 16-17. The consolidated profit grew by 34 per cent to Rs 2.12 crore against Rs 1.58 crore in FY 16-17.

“Our USP has played a big role in our performance- that is to carve out a Digital Media niche besides creating unique content across digital platforms and traditional media,” said SMEL Managing Director Sanjay Reddy.

The company is associated with some of the biggest names in digital property management, OTT platforms, social media, movies and music. They include Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Yahoo, Yupp TV, Viu, Spuul, Hungama, Facebook, Idea and Zee5.

