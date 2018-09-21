Simeone questions Ronaldo’s red card; backs use of VAR

Madrid, Sep 21 (IANS) Atletico Madrid Argentine coach Diego Simeone on Friday said Juventus’ Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo should not have been sent off the pitch during his football team’s UEFA Champions League clash against Spanish side Valencia.

Shortly before the half-an-hour mark on Wednesday, Ronaldo was shown his first red card in 154 Champions League matches for a pat on Jeison Murillo’s head as the defender squatted on the ground following a collision with the famed Portuguese striker, reports Efe.

“It did not seem like he (Ronaldo) had done anything at all and he ended up being sent off,” Simeone said at a press conference on the eve of the Los Rojiblancos La Liga clash against Getafe.

Commenting on the Video Assistant Referee technology used in the Spanish national La Liga but not in the UEFA Champions League, Simeone added “now with the evolution of the VAR, and in light of the way they refereed Ronaldo the other day, there is a need to pay close attention to all (the details).”

“The referees have the possibility of having this help (using VAR) nowadays and it is clear that (VAR) affects a lot what happens on the field,” Simeone added.

