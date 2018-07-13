Simon Cowell rules out having more kids

London, July 16 (IANS) Music mogul Simon Cowell says he won’t have any more children.Cowell, who is a father to four-year-old Eric, feels he is too old to have any more children at the age of 58, reportsAmirror.co.uk.

“I don’t think I will have more kids. I’m 58 and Eric is amazing,” Cowell said.Being a father, has helped him focus his priorities and outlook on life.”My life now, I see it through his eyes and the funny thing is it is so uncomplicated,” Cowell added.

–IANS

sug/rb