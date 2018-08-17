Simon Pegg fascinated with India

Paris, Aug 18 (IANS) “Mission: Impossible Fallout” star Simon Pegg says he is fascinated with India and would love to visit the country soon.

“India is one of my ambitions. I always wanted to go to India. I am very interested in and kind of fascinated by the country for many reasons and I hope I get there soon,” Pegg told IANS.

“I have interacted with fans from India and it has been incredibly sweet. It is a fascinating place which I would love to visit,” he added.

The actor is popular for his role as Benji Dunn in the “Mission Impossible” world. He was also part of the sixth part “Mission: Impossible Fallout”, which has been helmed by Christopher McQuarrie.

It opened in India in July. The Paramount Pictures movie was distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

–IANS

