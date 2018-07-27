Simon Pegg on his friendship with Tom Cruise

Paris, July 29 (IANS) English actor Simon Pegg considers Hollywood actor Tom Cruise a good friend, and says it is “interesting to get a glimpse of someone about whom there is so much speculation and gossip”.

“We have become friends. It has been 12 years and we have got to know each other better and better. I love working with Tom because he is such a professional and applies himself with such incredible commitment that it is hard not to try and keep up with that,” Pegg told IANS here.

The actor and comedian became a part of the “Mission Impossible” world as a lab technician Benji Dunn, but has graduated to a field agent accompanying Ethan Hunt, essayed by Cruise, on his dangerous missions.

“Tom is such an extraordinary person. It is very interesting to get a glimpse of someone about whom there is so much speculation, gossip and talk. It is nice to actually see with a little more clarity about who that person actually is.”

Pegg is back as Benji with “Mission: Impossible Fallout”, which has been helmed by Christopher McQuarrie. The Paramount Pictures movie is distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It opened in India on July 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

–IANS

sug/rb/sed