Simultaneous polls will lead to corruption: Forward Bloc

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) on Sunday opposed the idea of simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies, saying the proposal will lead to autocracy, corruption and will deprive people of democratic rights.

“It is an irony that when other democracies of the world are debating and exploring the possibilities of ‘Right To Recall’, the biggest democracy, India is going back to primitive stage of democracy, which will eventually lead to autocracy,” said AIFB General Secretary G. Devarajan.

Devarajan, who attended a meeting convened by the Law Commission over its proposal of simultaneous polls, said that his party believes the idea is against the time-tested republic and democratic traditions and is detrimental to the federal character of the nation.

“Elections are the opportunities for the people to review the performance of the government of the day. If ‘fixed term’ government be established, the people will be deprived from democratic right, which is against the concept of Republic,” he said.

He said the socio-political issues of the assembly and Parliament polls are different and the proposal may influence the election. Besides, it will dilute the spirit of Representation of People Act, 1951 and will lead to political and administrative corruption, he added.

Further, Devarajan said the country should not give undue importance to the cost of conducting elections.

“India is the largest democracy in the world. Therefore maintaining and protecting our democratic tradition and values should not be reviewed on the basis of economic cost. Elections should not be considered as cost effective,” he said.

The Law Commission has invited all the national and recognised state political parties to hold consultations on Saturday and Sunday on the practicality of conducting simultaneous polls.

