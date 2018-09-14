Sindhu advances, Saina out of China Open

Changzhou (China), Sep 18 (IANS) Rio Olympics silver medallist P.V. Sindhu advanced to the pre-quarterfinals while her compatriot Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the opening round at the $1 million China Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament here on Tuesday.

Sindhu, who clinched the China Open title in 2016, defeated World No 39 Saena Kawakami of Japan 21-15, 21-13 in the opening round at the Olympic Sports Centre Xincheng Gymnasium here.

However, London bronze medallist Saina went down narrowly 22-20, 8-21, 14-21 to South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun in a 48-minute clash.

In the men’s doubles, Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy progressed to the second round beating Taiwan’s Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng 13-21, 21-13, 21-12 in 39 minutes.

