Sindhu, Srikanth bow out of Malaysian Open 2018

Kuala Lumpur, June 30 (IANS) The Indian challenge in the Malaysia Open came to an end as seasoned Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and P.V. Sindhu suffered defeats in their respective singles semifinals at Bukit Jalil here on Saturday.

World No. 7 Srikanth went down in straight games to Japan’s Kento Momota 13-21, 13-21 in the 42-minute clash.

On the other hand in the women’s singles semifinals, Sindhu lost to World No.1 and defending champion Tai Tzu Ying 15-21, 21-19, 11-21.

Earlier on Friday, Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu overcame a stiff challenge after beating reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin 22-20, 21-19 in a fiercely-fought 53-minute quarter-final clash while Srikanth had outclassed France’s Brice Leverdez 21-18, 21-14.

–IANS

kk/vm