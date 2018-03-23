Sindhu suffers ankle sprain, to resume CWG training soon
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Indian badminton ace P.V. Sindhu’s right ankle injury, which she suffered during training on Tuesday, is “just a sprain”, and she will resume training soon.
The 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist, a top gold medal prospect for India at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, went off the practice court after suffering a sprain in her right ankle while practicing at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad.
“It is not a major injury. Medical tests have revealed that it is just a sprain,” the 22-year-old’s mother Pusarla Vijaya told IANS over phone.
“She can go to training from tomorrow onwards,” she added about her daughter who reached the semi-finals of the All England championships last week.
Sindhu is a three-time World Championships medallist and had won bronze in the 2014 CWG edition in Glasgow. Not only in the singles category, the Hyderabadi will be a key player in the mixed team event as well.
The badminton competitions at the CWG will begin with the mixed team event on April 5.
–IANS
